Pakistan records highest single-day spike of 3,009 COVID-19 cases in over 4 months

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,009 COVID-19 cases in over four months, bringing the total number to 382,892.

Geo News citing National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 59 COVID-19 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours. The country's overall death toll has now hit 7,803.

The number of active cases has jumped to 41,115 while 1,867 patients are under critical care.

Amid the second wave of the fresh coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the spike in coronavirus cases are getting worse day by day and if it continues then patients will be unable to find beds in hospitals.

In the first COVID-19 wave, as many as 2,769 cases were reported in Pakistan in a single day on July 13, after which 3,009 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday over four months, according to Geo News.

—ANI