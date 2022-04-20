Pakistan PM urges to lift sanctions on coronavirus-hit Iran

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called the international community for lifting of US-led sanctions on Iran, as the neighbouring country struggled to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would stress and insist to the international community to lift the sanctions on Iran," Khan said at a press conference on Friday regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is very unjust they are dealing with such a large outbreak on one side, and on the other they are facing international sanctions," he said.

Khan's comments came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wrote to him asking for help in dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak that has surpassed at least 1,433 deaths in Iran, reports France24.

Pakistan shares a 960-kilometre (600-mile) border with Iran, with the main crossing point located at Taftan in Balochistan province.

As of Friday, Pakistan had tested 3,410 suspected coronavirus cases with 461 positive cases and at least two deaths.

UNI