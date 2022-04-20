Pakistan PM orders opening of Afghan border

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the opening of country's border with Afghanistan, as the novel coronavirus stalks the region.

"Despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters," The Express Tribune quoted Khan as saying in a tweet on Friday.

"In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan," he said.

He had given instructions to open the border between Chaman and Spin Boldak, in Kandahar and told authorities to "let trucks cross over into Afghanistan".

As of Friday, Pakistan had tested 3,410 suspected coronavirus cases with 461 positive cases and at least two deaths, while Afghanistan has reported 24 cases with no deaths.

UNI