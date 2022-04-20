Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Holds Top-Level Meeting To Weigh Options Following JIT Report

Islamabad: Following the damning Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT) report, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday held a top-level low-key meeting at his house where Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers and other party aides, including his legal team members were in attendance.

The meeting was held to outline future strategy for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led in the aftermath of the report.

The meeting was to map out the strategy for Sharif family's legal defence in the apex court by challenging the JIT report, The Express Tribune reported citing sources. The six-member investigation team has pointed out categorical foul play on part of the Prime Minister, his children and other family members in their wealth details linked to offshore companies unearthed in Panama Papers.

The report found respondents guilty of being beneficial owners of multiple offshore companies and recommended initiation of reference against Sharif and his family members in the National Accountability Bureau. The JIT has also accused Prime Minister Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, of submitting fake documents. Following the report, opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) demanded Sharif to immediately relinquish his office.