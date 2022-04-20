Pakistan oppn alliance to hold rally on Oct 18

Islamabad: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties, will hold its first public rally on October 18, it was announced.

The rally was initially scheduled to take place on October 11 and the reason for the postponement was not immediately known, Geo News reported.

The new date was announced on Sunday by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Haideri added that a separate rally by the JUI-F that was to take place in Quetta on October 25 has also been postponed.

No alternate date was provided.

The PDM was created last month in an effort to oust the incumbent Imran Khan-led government over its "failures in all sectors".

The alliance has appointed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as its first phase President.

