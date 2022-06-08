Pakistan National Assembly condemns Imran Khan’s attempts to defame country’s armed forces

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the efforts being made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to “defame” the country’s armed forces for political purposes. A resolution that was passed with a majority vote urged the “state” to move the Pakistan Supreme Court against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief over his “anti-Pakistan and anti-armed forces” remarks. “…House condemns the efforts being made by Imran Niazi to defame the armed forces of Pakistan for political purposes,” the resolution says. According to Dawn newspaper, the resolution also said armed forces are not only discharging their responsibilities but are also the guarantors of Pakistan’s geographical boundaries. This comes after Imran Khan last week said that if Pakistan’s establishment does not make the right decisions, the country could split into three parts and end up losing its nuclear deterrent capabilities.

The ousted PM made these remarks in an interview with a television channel. “If the establishment is not with you irrespective of your popularity as was the case with Benazir Bhutto, you will not be able to come back in power. Keeping this in mind, what is your future strategy?” he said. After these remarks, a number of leaders from the country including, former president Asif Ali Zardari slammed Khan saying no Pakistani could talk of tearing this country apart. “This language is not of a Pakistani but of Modi. Imran Khan’s power is not everything in the world, be brave and learn to stand on your feet and do politics now,” he said.

In an apparent response to Imran Khan’s rhetoric, the Pakistani Army on Monday said that country’s nuclear capability is the guarantor of deterrence and defence of the motherland and no compromise will be made on the country’s nuclear program. General Nadeem Raza, Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Monday stressed avoiding baseless and unnecessary comments on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Geo News reported. “Pakistan is a responsible and confident nuclear country,” the deputy chairman of the National Command Authority said during a seminar at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in Islamabad. He asserted that national security is indivisible and assured that under no circumstances shall Pakistan allow a compromise on its nuclear program.—ANI