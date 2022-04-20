Pakistan marks Independence Day; Prez raises Kashmir issue

Islamabad:�Pakistan today once again raised the Kashmir issue while celebrating its 70th Independence Day with President Mamnoon Hussain saying the country will continue to support Kashmiris in their bid for the right to self-determination. Hussain addressed the people during the special flag hoisting ceremony here and mostly talked about internal challenges and importance of eliminating militancy. He, however, also touched upon the Kashmir issue and asked the people that they should not forget the people of Kashmir on the Independence Day. "Pakistan cannot forget Kashmiris and would continue to support them to get right of self-determination in light of the UN resolution," he said. The President urged the people to shun differences and work hard for the prosperity of the country. Earlier, Hussain unfurled the national flag to mark the 70th Independence Day. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Cabinet Ministers and Service Chiefs attended the ceremony that took place amid tight security. With security on high alert, mobile phone service was suspended in about 40 cities. Internet services were also partially suspended.