Pakistan likely to be kept in FATF grey list

New Delhi: Pakistan will be under close scrutiny on Wednesday for the steps it has taken to curb money laundering and terror financing.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force will begin its three-day plenary meeting to decide on whether Pakistan has met the requirements to be removed from the "grey list" or remain under "increased monitoring".

The watchdog in 2018 had put Pakistan in the list and asked Islamabad to curb money laundering and terror financing. It is widely believed that Pakistan will be kept in the grey list.

FATF affiliate Asia Pacific Group last month concluded Pakistan has complied with only two of the 40 conditions to curb money laundering and terror financing. In a report it cited the role of charities of Laskar-e-Taiba in the crime.

—UNI