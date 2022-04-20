Pakistan Issues New Travel Advisory Amid Surge in Global Coronavirus Cases

New Delhi: Authorities in Pakistan have issued a new travel advisory, reducing from 30 to 22 the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test following a surge in COVID-19 cases globally.

The latest travel advisory by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday divides international travellers into two categories.

Passengers under category A will not need any negative COVID-19 report while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

The move comes after a COVID-19 surge across the globe. Singapore, Turkey, China, New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka are among the countries kept in category A.

The notification will be valid from November 6 till December 31.

