Pakistan is not Myanmar: Pak Interior Minister to India

Islamabad:"Pakistan is not like Myanmar", Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan said today and warned India that his country cannot be cowed down by the threats from across the border. Khan's statement came in response to Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore's remarks that military action in Myanmar to hit back at rebels who killed 18 soldiers in Manipur was a message to other countries. Rathore's comments were interpreted here as a warning to Pakistan. Khan said that it should be clear to India that "Pakistan is not a country like Myanmar". "Those having ill designs against Pakistan should listen carefully that our security forces are capable of matching response to any adventurism," he said. Khan said that Pakistan would never accept India hegemony and that the "Indian leaders should stop day dreaming". He said that India's "nefarious designs" will not succeed in future like in the past. He also said that Pakistan cannot be cowed down by the threats from across the border. The minister said that he was disappointed at regular violation of the LoC and working boundary by the Indian Army and India's refusal to start peace talks with Pakistan. PTI