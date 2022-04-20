Pakistan is at war with itself: PoK activist

Glasglow: Amid the anti-government movement in the country, a political activist from Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has slammed the Imran Khan government over the state of affairs in the country, saying it is "at war with itself."

Activist Amjad Ayub Mirza wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday that "3 days ago, IG Sindh was abducted. Last night Ali Imran was abducted. Today, MNA Mohsin Dawar has been abducted. The Pakistani state is at war with itself."

Mirza's statement comes after Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar was barred from leaving the airport as soon as he arrived in Quetta on Saturday in a bid to prevent him from participating in the third rally of the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta on Sunday.

In a Twitter post, Mohsin said that he will not be intimidated and will not keep mum.

Apart from Mohsin Dawar detention, the PoK activist Amjad Mirza also called out the abduction of journalist Ali Imran Syed, who is credited with obtaining footage arrest of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) the leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan on October 19.

Safdar Awan, who is the husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was arrested from his hotel room after a PMD rally. Thereafter, the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mehr, was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest.

The development caused extreme bitterness among the police officers who retaliated by submitting leave of absence.

Almost the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 25 DIGs, 30 SSPs and dozens of SPs, DSPs and SHOs across Sindh, tendered leave applications, as a protest against the "resentment and heartache caused to all ranks of the force" by the unfortunate incident of October 18 and 19.

The incident sent shockwaves in top Army brass with Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa himself stepped in and order an inquiry into the 'Karachi incident'.

Earlier this week, the Sindh Bar Council had passed a resolution on Wednesday urging the Pakistan Chief Justice to take suo motu notice of Army interference in affairs after the abduction of IG of Sindh Police and the subsequent arrest of Capt Safdar Awan.

—ANI