Pakistan in final with smashing victory
April
20
/
2022
Pakistan beat England by eight wickets to enter their maiden Champions Trophy final here today.
Brief scores: England 211 all out in 49.5 overs (Root 46; Ali 3/35). Pakistan 215/2 in 37.1 overs (Azhar Ali 76, Zaman 57).
