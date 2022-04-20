    Menu
    Sports

    Pakistan in final with smashing victory

    April20/ 2022


    Pakistan beat England by eight wickets to enter their maiden Champions Trophy final here today.

    Brief scores: England 211 all out in 49.5 overs (Root 46; Ali 3/35). Pakistan 215/2 in 37.1 overs (Azhar Ali 76, Zaman 57).

    Categories :SportsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in