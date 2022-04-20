Pakistan heatwave eases, death toll rises to 1,116

Karachi: The devastating heatwave in Pakistan has claimed up to 1,116 lives with another 105 deaths on Thursday even though the harsh weather subsided considerably. According to Dawn News, the number of patients arriving at hospitals has reduced, said officials. The weather was quite windy and at times cloudy, but it failed to completely stop the heatwave from attacking the people. A government official said that around 90 people died in Karachi and another 15 in other districts of Sindh on Thursday. According to official figures, 1,040 people have died in Karachi since Saturday and 76 in other parts of Sindh. ANI