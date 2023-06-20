Pakistan Getting Punished For Its Sins, PoK People Wish To Leave Impoverished Country: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effective leadership with changing the global perception of India and at the same time blamed the Pakistan government for the pathetic situation in the country, and said that the people residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are demanding to leave impoverished Pakistan.

Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 2,339 development projects worth Rs 1212 crore in Ambedkarnagar, the Chief Minister said, "The nine years of Prime Minister Modi are unique in Indian history. No one could think of abolishing Article 370 in Kashmir, but the Prime Minister made it a reality. Even the people residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are demanding to leave the impoverished Pakistan."

"Whether it be the development of India's infrastructure, internal and external security, or the work of taking schemes for poor welfare to the general public, everything has been done with great sincerity," he said. The Chief Minister emphasized that today's India has changed, as has the world's perception of it. The world now looks to India in crisis, and the Prime Minister now serves as a 'Sankatmochak.' Stating that nine years ago, infiltration occurred in border regions, the CM said that it does not happen anymore. Even if someone dares to do so, India today has the courage to carry out airstrikes and surgical strikes inside the enemy's own stronghold in order to destroy him.

The CM said, "Nine years ago, there was terrorism, extremism, Maoism, and naxalism in this country, which was spread out over more than 115 districts; today, it has been reduced to 3-4 districts. By eradicating Naxalism and Maoism from Indian soil, the foundation for Ram Rajya has been laid, and its vision will soon be realized." The CM also highlighted that India had surpassed Britain to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and is also leading the G20 group of countries today.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, the Chief Minister further said, "While India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is providing free ration to over 80 crore people, the people in the neighbouring country are struggling to get two meals a day."

"Pakistan is getting punished for its sins. India is embarking on a new journey, while Pakistan is starving," CM Yogi said.

He asserted that Kashi Vishwanath Dham has evolved into a grand Dham in recent years and that a magnificent Ram temple is currently being constructed in Ayodhya.

"Keep in mind that as Ayodhya develops, Ambedkarnagar will directly benefit from it, and Ambedkarnagar will benefit the most from the Ayodhya Corridor. This is the honour of the heritage", he pointed out. Hitting out at the Congress party, the CM said, "Today no one can devour money meant for the government schemes, it goes directly to the poor's account, and the middlemen have disappeared. In contrast, during the time of the Congress, only 15 rupees out of every 100 sent reached the poor." —ANI