Pakistan Gets First Woman Chief Justice Of High Court

Islamabad: Justice Tahira Safdar was sworn in on Saturday as the first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court, according to a media report.

Justice Safdar was sworn in as the chief justice of Balochistan High Court at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Balochistan, the Dawn reported.

She made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan. She received her basic education from the Cantonment Public School, Quetta, and went on to complete her bachelor's degree from the Government Girls College, Quetta.

Justice Safdar later earned a master's degree in Urdu literature from the University of Balochistan, as well as a degree in law from the University Law College, Quetta, in 1980.

After attaining success in a competitive examination held by the Balochistan Public Service Commission, she was appointed as a senior civil judge on June 29, 1987.

She was made additional district and sessions judge on February 27, 1991. On March 1, 1996, she was promoted to district and sessions judge. She also worked as a presiding officer in the Labour Court.

She was appointed a member of the Balochistan Services Tribunal in 1998, and worked in that capacity till she was appointed chairperson of the Balochistan Services Tribunal in 2009.

While working as chairperson, Justice Safdar was elevated to the position of additional judge of the high court on in 2009 and confirmed as a BHC judge on May 11, 2011. She is currently a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.