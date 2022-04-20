Pakistan FM Qureshi Meets Rouhani

Tehran: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Iran President Hassan Rouhani, here, to defuse tensions in the region, the Iranian president's press service said on Monday.

Mr Rouhani in the meeting said that Tehran was ready to closely cooperate with all countries in the region to de-escalate the current situation.

The Iranian President stressed that Iran is willing to have close relations with all regional countries. "In the current conditions, we must all cooperate with each other to establish peace and stability and ease tensions. We believe that division in the Islamic community is not beneficial to anyone and we completely welcome Pakistan's efforts for promoting regional peace and stability in this regard," Rouhani was quoted as saying in the statement.

The president added that Iran was not the one to foment wars in the region, however, it was ready to respond to the aggressive actions from the outside, referring to the military operation against the US bases in Iraq.

Qureshi, in turn, said that Pakistan would not allow the use of its own territory in the interests of other states. He also condoled the killing of top Iranian General Soleiman.

Tensions escalated in the Gulf after US military killed General Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force on January 3. Last week, Iran started a revenge operation in response to Soleimani's assassination. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters.

