Pakistan fielding coach quits over players' attitude

Christchurch: Pakistan fielding coach-cum-trainer Grant Luden tendered his resignation after being reportedly dejected over the attitude of some players. The team management Tuesday put in a lot of effort to persuade Luden to withdraw his resignation, assuring him that all his grievances will be addressed, Pakistani daily Dawn reported Wednesday. Luden was disappointed with Pakistan's poor show in the opening match against India Sunday which they lost by 76 runs at the Adelaide Oval. The South African coach was upset after some cricketers expressed dissatisfaction over his working ways. Luden then decided to call it quits. Luden was appointed by former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi May 30, 2014, after he was relieved by Bangladesh from the same post at the conclusion of the 2014 World Twenty20. The South African was appointed soon after Waqar Younis was hired as head coach, Mushtaq Ahmad as bowling coach and Grant Flower as batting coach.