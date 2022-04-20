Pakistan Failed To Complete Action Plan On Terror Financing: FATF

Multilateral financial watchdog -- Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has expressed its deep concern over non fulfilment of action plan by Pakistan in curbing the menace of counter-terrorist financing.

"The FATF expresses concern that not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items with January deadlines, it also failed to complete its action plan items due May 2019. The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 when the last set of action plan items are set to expire." FATF said in a statement after plenary meeting in Orlando.

FATF also warned Pakistan of deciding extreme step if it fails to achieve its target by October this year.

"Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress." the statement reads.

FATF noted that despite Pakistan took steps towards improving its AML/CFT regime, including the recent development of its TF risk assessment addendum -- it still fails to demonstrate a proper understanding of Pakistan's transnational TF risk. Soon after FATF warning to Pakistan, India on Saturday said it 'expects' its western neighbour to take all necessary steps to "effectively implement" the action plan fully within the remaining time frame.