Pakistan Exempt From Sanctions, Says US Embassy

Islamabad: Pakistan will be exempt from US sanctions that affect countries blacklist for violation of religious freedom.

According to a Geo News report on Wednesday, the TV channel reported the exemption granted to Pakistan would serve US interest.

Quoting a spokesman from the US Embassy in Islamabad, the news channel said other countries that would enjoy exemption from the US sanctions included Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

In the meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added Pakistan to the US list of "countries of particular concern" regarding protection for people to worship according to their beliefs.

It was feared that the downgrade would expose Pakistan to potential American sanctions, but Pompeo waived those penalties, citing US national interests. UNI