Pakistan ex-chief justice sues Imran Khan

Islamabad:Former Pakistan chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry filed a Pakistani Rs.20 billion ($1.9 million) defamation suit against cricketer-turned- politician Imran Khan Tuesday. In August last year Khan had accused Chaudhry of being involved in rigging the 2013 general election, The News International reported. Chaudhry's legal team Raja Mudassir, Taufiq Asif and Ahsanuddin finalised the draft of the suit, which was filed in a district court here. Last year, Chaudhary had sent a legal notice to Imran over the defamatory remarks made against him. Khan's counsel had issued a clarification in response, following which Chaudhry had withdrawn the notice. However, Tuesday Chaudhry filed a defamation suit against Khan. Justice Nazir Ahmed Gajana sought Khan's reply and directed him to appear before the court Jan 29. IANS