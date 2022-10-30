Pakistan desperate to drug Kashmiri youth

Srinagar (The Hawk): Is Pakistan utilising the same drug-push tactics it used in Punjab in Kashmir? It certainly seems to be. The future generation in Kashmir is being targeted by drug traffickers who are selling poison to it at the request of Pakistan, which wants to enslave the children to fight its proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the main problems facing the government and law enforcement authorities in Kashmir is the drug trade.

The J&K Police consistently seize illegal substances and detain the drug dealers, who are active in every district of the Valley.

In Kashmir, the drug trade is nothing new. Since the former political governments paid little attention to containing this threat, it has thrived for a long time. In Kashmir, drug usage has evolved into a monster that hunts down and devours young people.

Under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS), the divisional administration in Kashmir issued 106 detention orders in the first nine months of 2022. Efforts are being made to prevent young people from falling into the hands of drug dealers and traffickers.

A 35% increase is revealed by the NCRB Report.

Drug misuse cases increased by 35% in 2021 compared to instances reported in 2020, according to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report on the subject published in September 2022.

According to the NCRB data, J&K had 1,681 NDPS, 1985 act instances registered in 2020, up from the 1,222 cases reported in 2020.

According to the statistics, of the 1,222 incidents that were registered in 2020, 289 involved convicts who were discovered to be in possession of drugs for their own use or consumption, while 933 involved convicts who were found to be in possession of narcotics intended for trafficking.

There have been a number of sudden, unexplained fatalities in Kashmir caused by drug overdoses, but most of the time, the family don't accept it. To prevent the kin of the deceased from being shunned, even hospitals certify these deaths as being due to heart arrest.

The J&K Police Chief outs Pakistan

Dilbag Singh, the head of the J&K Police, claimed in September 2019 that the majority of the drugs smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir came from Pakistan to fund terrorist activities shortly after Article 370, a temporary clause in the Indian Constitution, was repealed.

Singh has disclosed that Pakistan intended to utilise Kashmir's future generation of drug addicts as a tool to maintain the conflict by smuggling drugs into the region.

MHA takes notice seriously.

The Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah, gave the law enforcement agencies clear instructions to eradicate "narcoterrorism" on August 5, 2019, when it revoked J&K's special status and divided it into two Union Territories. As a result, security agencies cracked down on drug traffickers "Kashmiri origin.

The security agencies regularly updated the politicians who ruled J&K till 2008 about the entrenched corridor for smuggling drugs from Pakistan to Kashmir and then the rest of India. As a result, they were aware of the actual situation on the ground. However, the prior leaders paid little attention to the security agencies' warning signs.

The route for drug traffickers used to be Keran village in Kupwara's frontier district. The shipments left Keran and travelled to the Rajouri border before being sent to other states from Jammu.

In 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir Police captured 49.7 kilogrammes of brown sugar and 36.08 kilogrammes of pure heroin from various locations in Kashmir.

According to a charge sheet submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case involving narco-terrorism in September 2021, terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were responsible for the drug trade in Jammu and Kashmir.

Natives of J&K utilised as tools

Along with delivering weapons including bombs, firearms, and grenades, Pakistan has been supplying drugs to J&K. It merely claims to be a supporter of the Kashmiri people, but in reality, it is their deadliest enemy.

Pakistan sent armed terrorists into Kashmir in 1990, starting a proxy war that it has waged using J&K residents as its tools. Since then, terrorist handlers have taken every possible measure to undermine J&K.

Government moves quickly.

The situation in J&K has altered during the past three years as a result of the government's quick action against the terrorists and those who support them. The security forces have been given explicit orders to eradicate all types of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, including narco-terrorism.

52,404 people in the Valley are currently dependent on drugs, according to a recent survey by the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHNS), Government Medical College, Srinagar, in partnership with the Social Welfare Department and Directorate of Health Service Kashmir in 10 districts throughout Kashmir. The survey was conducted recently.

According to the poll, 22 years old is the typical age at which heroin use begins in Kashmir, with a usage rate of almost 95%.

The survey also revealed that opioids were the most widely used psychoactive substance in every district of Kashmir, and that substance abuse was primarily observed among the region's unemployed, who made up slightly more than 25.2% of the overall population.

The Army, the police, and other government agencies have been working nonstop to assist young people in ending their drug use. To help substance addicts alter their lives, numerous drug rehabilitation facilities have been established around the Valley.

Funds have been granted under the Nasha Mukt Bharat scheme to various departments to identify drug addicts so they can be treated and rescued from the death trap that the drug traffickers, who are aided and financed by Pakistan, have placed them in.

Last month, CNN-News 18 claimed that drug misuse cases had increased by 2000% in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the report, the Government Medical College in Srinagar's Oral Substitution Therapy Center (OST) saw 489 patients in 2016 before reaching 10,000 in 2021.

Everyman plays a part

The idea that Pakistan is a friend and supporter of the people of J&K has been disproved by its plot to make Kashmir a refuge for drug users. The common guy in J&K needs to recognise that the government and security forces cannot defeat this menace on their own.

Every resident of J&K would need to do their part to fight "narco-terrorism.""

The youthful generation in Kashmiri society needs to wake up and recognise how close it is to a catastrophe from which it will never recover. People have a responsibility to protect their children from the available toxins.

The civil society in J&K must play a significant part. Everyone must speak up and tell drug traffickers that they will not be permitted to carry out their evil intentions, from parents to religious leaders. Law enforcement agencies are keeping a close eye, and the administration is providing all the support it can, but until the "narco-terrorism" stops, it will be impossible to completely eradicate the terrorism from J&K.

(Inputs from Agencies)