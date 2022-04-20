Pakistan denies travel to Indian diplomat, no Indian mission stall at fair

Lahore:�An Indian High Commission diplomat was denied permission to travel to Lahore to set up the mission's stall at the ongoing SAARC Trade Fair where all the other SAARC nations have their representation. An Indian High Commission diplomat was denied permission to travel to Lahore to set up the mission's stall at the ongoing SAARC Trade Fair where all the other SAARC nations have their representation. The Pakistan Foreign Office had invited the Indian High Commission like other missions of SAARC countries to put up a stall at the 12th SAARC Trade Fair inaugurated by Pakistan's Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan yesterday. Over 50 Indian traders are participating in the fair, which is being held in Lahore from December 4-6. Diplomatic missions of all SAARC nations were given space for putting up their respective stalls at the the fair. However, the chief coordinator from the Indian High Commission was not given permission to travel from Islamabad to Lahore. Therefore, India is the only country whose mission does not have representation at the fair, sources here said. The Indian mission is planning to raise the issue with the Pakistan Foreign Office which is coordinating the fair.