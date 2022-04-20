Pakistan Day: For First Time, Indian Officials In Islamabad Attend Military Parade

Islamabad: For the first time, senior Indian officials and diplomats posted in Islamabad have attended the military parade on Pakistan Day.

The Pakistan Army, in an unprecedented move, invited Indian Defence officials and senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission to join March 23 Pakistan Day celebrations, The Express Tribune said in a report.

An Indian delegation including Army officer Sanjay Vishwasrao attended military parade in Islamabad on March 23. The initiative by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa intended to establish peace between the nuclear armed neighbours, a senior Pakistani official said. The move comes at a time when tensions between the two neighbours are escalating with frequent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). UNI