Pakistan COVID-19 cases tally top 200,000

Islamabad: The number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 201,414, while the death toll stood at 4,098, it was reported on Sunday.

The new tallies were reached after the country reported 3,709 cases and 94 deaths over the past 24 hours, reports Dawn news.

An National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting on Saturday compared the tally of tests conducted on June 21 and 26 and found that the number of new cases across the country dropped by around 40 per cent from 7,000 to 4,000 a day.

They discussed different factors such as testing, smart lockdown and awareness campaigns regarding precautionary measures that could have contributed to drop in the number of new cases.

It was observed that the number of tests declined by 64 per cent in Sindh, the worst affected in the country where 78,267 cases have been registered so far.

The second most affected is Punjab province with a total of 72,880 cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (25,380), Islamabad (12,206), Balochistan (10,261), Gilgit-Baltistan (1,417) and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (1,003).

The participants of the meeting also noted that the number of patients having COVID-19 symptoms was on a decline, while people''s movement across Pakistan had been reduced due to the 542 lockdowns enforced in 20 cities.

