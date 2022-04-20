Pakistan Court Indicts Hafiz Saeed In Terror Financing Case

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Wednesday indicted Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed on terror financing charges.

Anti terrorism court judge Malik Arshad Bhutta indicted Saeed and four other JuD leaders who were booked in July in offences related to terror financing, Dawn News reported. Justice Bhutta adjourned the proceedings till tomorrow. On July 17, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of "terror financing" in different cities of Punjab province and arrested the Saeed. On Saturday, the court had delayed the indictment owing to unavailability of one of the suspects in a case registered by the CTD on charges of terror financing. UNI