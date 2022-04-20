Pakistan court disqualifies Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: A five-judge bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court has announced the Panama Papers verdict disqualifying PM Nawaz Sharif. There is no clarity on the who will take over as the prime minister.







The bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced the historic and unanimous verdict today. Khosa in the April 20 judgement declared Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif 'disqualified' for not being honest to the nation.





A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan had last week concluded the entire hearings and reserved its judgment in the Panamagate case in which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family are accused of amassing offshore assets, reports Dawn.





However, the majority judgement by the three-member bench gave an opportunity to the Prime Minister and his children to explain their position before a specially constituted six-man Joint Invesatigating Team (JIT).





Later, a three-judge bench consisting of the judges, who passed on the majority verdict, became the implementation bench overseeing the working of the JIT.





The bench closed proceedings on July 21, after going through the JIT report.

According to a prominent Pakistani newsdaily Dawn:

Cases would be opened against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family Captain Muhammad Safdar, Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz as well as Sharif himself. The Pakistan prime minister was additionally disqualified from holding his office. The judges ruled that the prime minister had been dishonest to parliament and the courts and could not be deemed fit for his office.

The judgement was an unanimous, 5:0.