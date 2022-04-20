Pakistan coronavirus tally reaches 30,429

Islamabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 30,429, with the emergence of nearly 1,300 new infections, while the death toll stood at 661, it was reported on Monday.

The country registered its highest number of cases for three consecutive days with the government lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in phases, The Express Tribune.

On Sunday Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 709 new cases were reported in the province, currently the worst hit, in the past 24 hours pushing its tally to 11,480.

With nine more deaths, total death toll from the disease in the province has hit 189.

The number of cases in Punjab has jumped to 11,093 with 622 new infections across the province.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa health department in its daily situational report has confirmed 160 new cases  four from quarantine centres taking the total to 4,669 in the province.

It also reported 11 new deaths  eight in Peshawar and one each in Mardan, Swat and Battagram  taking the total to 245.

The Balochistan health department confirmed 82 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally to 2,017. It reported two more casualties, taking the death toll to 26.

The number of cases has reached 442 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 641 in Islamabad and 87 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

