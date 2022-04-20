Pakistan Confers Highest Civilian Honour On Malaysian PM

Islamabad: Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad at an impressive investiture ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

While addressing the banquet in honor of Malaysian Prime Minister, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy brotherly relations which can be taken to new heights.

PM Dr Mohamad said we want to collaborate with Pakistan in many fields. He said tourism is one area which can grow exponentially to improve the economy of Pakistan. Expressing gratitude at the invitation of attending the Pakistan Day parade and conferring of Nishan-e-Pakistan award, he said Malaysia has enjoyed cordial relations with Pakistan since its independence. Dr Alvi said Pakistan desires for peace and the Prime Minister Imran Khan has always gave this message to our neighboring countries. He also said Kashmir is the main issue of contention between Pakistan and India and urged the international community should play its role in resolution of this issue.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad held one-on-one meeting at President House in Islamabad this evening.

It was followed by delegation level talks between the two sides. Two children clad in traditional clothes presented bouquet of flowers to the distinguished guest. UNI