Pakistan condemns attack on Afghan vice president

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned a bomb attack in Kabul targeting Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who escaped with minor wounds during the morning rush hour.

The Afghan media reported that the bomb blast targeted the convoy of Saleh and some last vehicles of the convoy have been affected.

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others wounded in the attack, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman confirmed.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack" on the convoy of Saleh, spokesman of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a tweet, adding that it is a matter of relief that the vice president remained unharmed. —Xinhua