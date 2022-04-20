Pakistan Concerned Over India's ASAT Test

Islamabad: Days after US space agency NASA called India's destruction of satellite a "terrible thing" that could threaten the International Space Station (ISS), Pakistan on Wednesday said it was 'deeply concerned' over the space debris generated by the recently conducted Anti-Satellite weapon (ASAT) test by India.

India on March 27 had become a "space superpower" with the successfully testing an anti-satellite weapon under 'Mission Shakti' where it destroyed its own decommissioned satellite that was hovering in the Low Earth Orbit (LOE) at a height of 300 Km from the earth's surface.

NASA space agency's chief, Jim Bridenstine, said, "the International Space Station is still safe. If we need to manoeuvre it, we will."

The reports that some of the space debris created by this test has been pushed above the apogee of the ISS increasing the risk of collision have worried the Pakistan. "As such, this ASAT test should be a matter of grave concern for the international community not only in terms of generation of space debris but also because of its ramifications for long term sustainability of peaceful space activities. It would also be amiss to ignore the military dimension of such actions and its implications on the global and regional peace, stability and security." Pak foreign office said in a statement.

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made it clear that it has no intention of entering into an arms race in outer space and the scaling up defence capability to enter the super league of the US, China and Russia is not aimed against anyone, Pakistan still remains a worried and strong proponent of non-militarisation of outer space. "We will continue to work with like-minded countries to address gaps in the international legal regime governing the exploration and use of outer space with a view to ensuring that no one threatens peaceful activities and applications of space technologies for socio-economic development." the statement added.

In the absence of strong legal instruments, other states could also follow suit by demonstrating such capabilities. UNI