Pakistan, China, Russia to hold talks on Afghanistan

Islamabad: Pakistan, Russia and China will hold consultations on Afghanistan in December to explore ways to reach reconciliation and restore peace in the war-torn country, an official here said. "We attach high importance to all initiatives aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region at large," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said in a statement.





The trilateral talks have assumed importance at a time when there is no let-up in the violence in Afghanistan in spite of the advent of winter. "Under the said trilateral meeting, a working level meeting has already taken place. The deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan has raised concerns about the spillover effect due to the presence of NSAs (non-state actors) and other elements there," the spokesman said.





He said Pakistan will also attend an upcoming meeting of the Heart of Asia in India and Foreign Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz is likely to represent the country in the meeting. To a question about the recent statement by Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah that he is looking forward to visit Pakistan, the spokesman said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has extended invitation to Abdullah and mutually convenient dates for the visit are being worked out.

--IANS



