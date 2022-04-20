Pakistan Celebrates National Day With Traditional Zeal

Islamabad: Pakistan Day 2019 began with a 31-gun salute, here, on Saturday.

The change-of-guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal in Lahore. Pakistan Air Force troops took over guard duty at the mausoleum of Iqbal where Air Commodore Rizwan Malik was the chief guest, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Day military parade was held at Parade Ground near the Shakarparian hills in Islamabad to mark the day.

The parade is being attended by the civil and military leadership as well as foreign dignitaries.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Zubair, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Prime Minister Imran Khan all arrived at the parade ground.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who arrived on a three-day visit to Pakistan on Thursday, also attended the event as the guest of honour.

Chief guest President Dr Arif Alvi was the last personality to join the assortment of civil-military leaders and foreign dignitaries on stage.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan led a fly-past as a salute to the president. Following the Air Chief, a formation of four JF-17 Thunder fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its aerial prowess. They were followed by similar formations of Mirage, F-7PG and other fighter aircraft. UNI