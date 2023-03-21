    Menu
    Pakistan boycotts SCO conference when India protests to wrong map

    March21/ 2023

    New delhi: The Pakistani delegation reportedly did not show up on Tuesday for a conference of military medical experts hosted by an Indian think-tank under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) due to the host country's objections about the map's inaccurate depiction of Kashmir.

    The symposium on 'SCO Armed Forces Role in Military Medicine, Healthcare and Pandemics' was to be attended by a Pakistani delegation.

    According to the aforementioned sources, Pakistan chose not to attend the summit when India raised objections over the map problem.—Inputs from Agencies

