Pakistan attacks Iranian 'terrorist hideouts', killing 9

Pakistan's Precision Military Strikes in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan: Tensions Escalate as BLA and BLF Hideouts Targeted. Nine casualties reported, sparking diplomatic fallout. The region grapples with rising geopolitical tensions.

Islamabad: Pakistan carried out precision military strikes against alleged "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-Balochistan province, resulting in nine casualties. This move comes a day after Pakistan recalled its envoy from Tehran and suspended high-level bilateral visits following Iranian missile attacks in Balochistan.



The operation, codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar," targeted hideouts used by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), both responsible for previous attacks in Pakistan. The strikes involved killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and stand-off weapons, as stated by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military.



Iran condemned the attack, summoning the Pakistani chargé d'affaires to express protest and seek an explanation. According to Iran's Press TV, the strike resulted in the death of nine non-Iranian nationals, including men, women, and children. An explosion near Saravan city had no casualties.



The back-and-forth attacks within two days have heightened tensions in the region, already strained by other conflicts. Pakistan justified its actions, citing concerns over safe havens for Pakistani-origin terrorists in Iran and emphasizing its commitment to national security.



The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a significant drop in response to the strikes, losing over 1,000 points. President Arif Alvi called for dialogue to resolve issues, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to national security. The caretaker Prime Minister cut short his trip to Davos, and the Foreign Minister is returning from Uganda.



Sources in Pakistan revealed that the strikes were pre-authorized by the government to eliminate imminent terrorist threats. The Pakistan Air Force engaged seven targets inside Iran with precision-guided munitions, specifically targeting the Balochistan Liberation Force.



No Iranian civilians or military personnel were targeted in the strikes. The situation remains tense, with both nations expressing concerns and the need for dialogue while asserting their commitment to national security.

