Pakistan Army Chief Accuses India Of 'Creating Instability' Through Ceasefire Violations

Islamabad: In a veiled attack on India, Pakistan army chief General Raheel Sharif accused it of "creating instability" through ceasefire violations and supporting militancy in different areas of the country on Saturday. "The entire world endorses our security concerns. Ceasefire violations, blood-letting in Balochistan, Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Karachi manifest enemy's hostile intent," he said, without explicitly naming India. "Pakistan has shown a willingness to cooperate with other nations for peace, but not at the expense of our national interests, sovereign rights and national pride," he said while addressing the Naval Academy passing out parade. The army chief's remarks come three days after he said that "none should dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan". Pakistan was "ready to pay any price to protect our nationhood, safeguard interest, be it Kashmir, development of new ports or exploitation of natural resources", the army in a statement quoted him as saying.Sharif said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPCEC) had an enormous potential for transforming the lives of region's people. He said Pakistan was "acutely aware of enemy campaigns and will defeat designs against it (CPEC)". He said the CPEC with Gwadar Port as its catalyst will be built and developed as one of most strategic deep sea port in the region "at any cost whatsoever". The army chief also said that the entire nation has expressed its resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism. The 'Operation Zarb-e-Azb' was delivering decisive results and terrorists were resorting to desperate actions as mark of their defeat. He said the battle versus terrorism will not be won by armed forces alone and it was encouraging to see that the entire nation was pursuing this national effort with great sense of purpose.