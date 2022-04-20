Pakistan appoints new Attorney General

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday appointed Khalid Jawed Khan as the country''s new Attorney General, replacing Anwar Mansoor Khan, who had tendered his resignation from the post earlier this week, according to a government notification.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Arif Alvi appointed Khalid Jawed Khan as Attorney General for Pakistan "with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect", Dawn news reported

Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned on Thursday for levelling allegations against some members of the Supreme Court bench hearing petitions challenging the filing of presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

While he claimed that he had decided to quit on his own in compliance with the demand of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the Ministry said he was asked to do so.

On Friday, the former Attorney General submitted a written apology to the apex court.

Khalid Jawed Khan also previously served as the Attorney General during the interim government prior to July 2018 general elections.

