Pakistan actors already home before MNS' threat to leave India

Mumbai:�All Pakistani actors including Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan left India, for personal reasons, even before Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened to push them out in the wake of the Uri terror attack. Days after 18 soldiers were martyred in the terror strike at Uri, the MNS had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani actors and artistes to leave India by September 25 or else they would be "pushed out". Sources, however, say that artists including Fawad Khan, Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and Imran Abbas have already flown out. "He (Fawad) is not in India. He is not here since July. He had finished his work for the film and hence his presence was not required further, so he went back," sources said. The 34-year-old actor is in Lahore as his wife is expecting their second child. Fawad will be seen in a cameo in filmamker Karan Johar's directorial venture "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". The film's promotions will kickstart in October as the film is schedule to release on October 28 ahead of Diwali. According to sources, "As Fawad is having a cameo appearance in the film, he won't be promoting the film." There are talks of Fawad doing a film with superstar Salman Khan's Production house, but there is no official statement on this yet. Also, it is not clear when the film will go on floors. Another Pakistani actor who is famous here is Ali Zafar. He is known for films like "Tere Bin Laden" and "Mere Brother Ki Dhulan". His next release is Gauri Shinde's "Dear Zindagi" which also stars Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Angad Bedi. The film is schedule to release in November this year. "Ali is not here. He is in Pakistan. He comes here for work purpose. He is busy in Pakistan with his music related work and not likely to be in India next month," sources said. According to sources, there is no schedule made for the promotion of "Dear Zindagi" yet. "Ali is not aware and informed about the promotions for the film," the sources added. The leading lady of superstar Shah Rukh-starrer "Raaes" Mahira Khan is also not in India and so is actor Imran Abbas, who has acted in two Bollywood films, "Creature 3D" and "Jaanisaar". "Raaes" is releasing on January 26 next year and the promotions will begin by the end of this year. It is not yet known if Mahira will fly down to promote her Bollywood debut film. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)'s Cine Workers Association Ameya Khopkar had warned that the release of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Raees" won't be allowed in Maharashtra as the films feature Pakistani actors Fawad and Mahira respectively.