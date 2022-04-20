Pakistan's power transmission company blames human error for blackout

Islamabad: The massive power outage in Pakistan that plunged the country into darkness on Saturday was triggered by human error that caused a faulty circuit breaker, according to the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

Citing NTDC report, SAMAA TV on Tuesday reported that Poor maintenance of transmission circuitry resulted in the blackout on the intervening night of January 9 and 10.

A circuit breaker that tripped had been maintained without the supervision of the National Power Control Center.

On Saturday night, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and other cities were plunged into darkness, leaving the masses in shock and panic due to the power failure. It took the government over 24 hours to restore the power supply restored in parts of Pakistan.

Pakistan's Central Power Generation Company on Sunday suspended seven officials of Guddu Thermal Power Station on account of negligence during their duties which caused the power failure, reported Daily Pakistan.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat had tweeted attributing the blackout to the tripping of the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system.

Following the blackout, citizens took to social media to vent their ire on the situation and mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his inability to handle the crises Pakistan is going through. (ANI)