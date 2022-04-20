Pakistan's opposition demands severing trade ties with India

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the government to immediately sever trade ties with India over the killing of ten of its civilians and three soldiers in firing along the Line of Control (LoC).





Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is fond of bananas imported from India and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who should have been at the border to defend the country, is busy defending the Prime Minister in the Panama Papers case, Qureshi said on Saturday.

Qureshi told the media in Umerkot that despite cross-border firing along the LoC the Pakistani government had not broken trade ties with the neighbouring country,

Tension between India and Pakistan escalated following the Indian Army's "surgical strike" across the border, unrest in Kashmir and the September 18 terror attack on the Uri army base.





Since then there have been repeated outbreaks of cross-border firing in Kashmir, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries, including of civilians.

"Indian forces are killing innocent civilians and our army personnel along the LoC but our Prime Minister is fondly eating bananas imported from the neighbouring nation. It is high time we sever trade ties with India and unite on one platform," Qureshi said.

The PTI leader lashed out at the ruling government saying it lacked a full-time Foreign Minister to highlight the Kashmir issue at world forums.





IANS