Pakistan's media authority warns cable companies against airing Indian channels

Islamabad: On Friday, Pakistan's electronic media authority issued a nationwide directive to cable TV providers warning them of severe consequences should they continue to air Indian programmes.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a statement in which it said that various operators had previously been found in violation of the guidelines established in place by PEMRA and the Supreme Court.

After receiving multiple complaints about cable companies transmitting Indian news and entertainment channels without permission, PEMRA on Friday ordered its regional offices to launch enforcement drives.—Inputs from Agencies