Pakistan's jailed ex-PM Imran Khan claims election victory after rival Nawaz Sharif says he's won

Despite Khan's party facing restrictions, independent candidates supported by him secured the majority of seats. Khan urges supporters to celebrate the triumph amid what he deems a crackdown on his political faction.

Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed victory in the country's general election in an audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence and shared on his X social media account.

In the message, which is usually delivered by word through his lawyers, Khan rejected rival Nawaz Sharif's earlier claim to victory. Khan called on his supporters to celebrate a win that was achieved despite what he calls a crackdown on his party.



Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats in Thursday's national election, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

—Reuters