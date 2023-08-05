Islamabad: On Saturday, a court in Pakistan sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan to three years in prison for corruption related to the sale of lavish state gifts while he was in office.

Additional Khan was sentenced to six further months in jail and given a fine of Rs100,000 by Judge Humayun Dilawar, a district and sessions judge headquartered in Islamabad.

After being disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the same case, Khan, 70, was found guilty in a lawsuit filed against him last year called Toshakhana.

Toshakhana case maintainability for criminal proceedings against Khan was upheld by a session court, but the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reversed that decision the next day.

After Khan's disqualification by the ECP on October 21, 2022 for "false statements and incorrect declaration," the Toshakhana issue concerning the selling of state items he had acquired became a big topic in national politics.

Gifts given to rulers and government officials by foreign dignitaries are kept in the Toshakhana, a department of the Cabinet Division. Some of the gifts were purchased by Khan, and he later resold them for a profit.—Inputs from Agencies