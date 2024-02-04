Pakistan's Election Commission Bars Qureshi from Contesting Elections for Five Years

In a critical development preceding the February 8 general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Islamabad: A few days before the general elections scheduled for February 8 a close ally of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been disqualified from participating in elections for the next five years by Pakistans election commission. This decision comes as a result of Qureshis conviction and subsequent ten year imprisonment in a highly publicized case involving the leakage of classified information.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made this announcement amidst a crackdown by the state authorities delivering a significant blow to Khans Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party. It is worth noting that the party is already facing challenges as it goes into the polls without its recognizable election symbol, the bat.



The special court established under the Official Secrets Act reached its verdict on January 30 2024 finding both Qureshi and Khan guilty in connection, with a cipher case related to an alleged cable that Khan had presented during a public rally on March 27 2022. In that revelation Khan implicated the United States. Made allegations regarding an "international conspiracy" aimed at overthrowing his government.



Citing Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of Pakistan and Section 232 of the Elections Act from 2017 which states that "As a consequence Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has become disqualified " the ECP justified its decision based on these provisions.

As a result Mr. Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi is ineligible to run in the General Elections of 2024. Any future elections for a duration of five years."



This disqualification mirrors what happened to Imran Khan, who was previously prohibited from engaging in activities for five years. The ongoing legal proceedings raise concerns about the situation and the forthcoming general elections, in Pakistan.

