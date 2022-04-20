Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rises to 251,625

Islamabad: The coronavirus cases in Pakistan have risen to 251,625 while the fatalities related to the virus have reached 5,266.

According to the latest figures available on Dawn, a total of 161,917 people have recovered from the disease. Sindh has so far reported 105,533 cases, Punjab has reported 87,043 cases.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to hold meetings of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in the provincial capitals to devise a strategy to curb the possible spread of Covid-19 during Eidul Azha, and the first meeting in this regard would take place in Lahore on Monday, reported Dawn.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had on Sunday warned against declaring an "early victory" on the country's efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and urged citizens to get tested.

He also pointed out that the province has been conducting double the number of tests of any province.

"Punjab is ranked second, but it is also conducting less than half of the tests we are carrying out. Despite this, I am still not satisfied with Sindh's testing capacity," he was quoted as saying. (ANI)