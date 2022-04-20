Pak: Is Quiet Diplomacy Paying Dividends?

Islamabad: Away from public glare, Pakistan and the United States are working their way out of the current impasse gradually – thanks to quiet diplomacy, said officials with the knowledge of development.

Although relationship between the two ostensible allies hit a new low after President Donald Trump's scathing New Year tweet, the two countries remained in touch to find some common ground on critical issues – including the Afghan endgame, The Express Tribune report said on Monday.

As part of quiet diplomacy, there have been flurry of exchanges between the two countries over the past few weeks. Trump's senior aide, Lisa Curtis, was in Islamabad not long ago and held low key meetings – both with the Foreign Office and military officials.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua traveled to Washington then, to meet senior Trump administration officials. The Foreign Office is tight-lipped over the development, insisting there are certain issues that are being discussed away from public glare.

The discreet efforts have started paying dividends, as there is softening of the US public posturing towards Pakistan, according to a senior Foreign Office official familiar with the development.

The official, who asked to remain anonymous since he was not authorised to speak to the media, told The Express Tribune that the two sides have covered a 'considerable ground' during the ongoing talks on a number of issues – including how to put an end to the lingering conflict in Afghanistan as well as Pakistan's 'strategic grievances.'

The first sign of progress is that senior US officials have recently not only publicly acknowledged Pakistan's anti-terror gains but also expressed America's willingness to address its strategic concerns, the official explained.

CENTCOM Chief General Joseph Votel and principal deputy assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells have recently spoken positively about Islamabad's role.

The top US commander, overseeing America's military campaign in Afghanistan, admitted that Pakistan had indeed taken some significant steps recently with regard to Afghanistan.

Echoing the General's view, Wells said Pakistan had indeed adopted 'positive measures' over the last couple of months.

Although she would not provide details, it is believed that Pakistan is making fresh push to persuade Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network to resume peace talks with the Afghan government as well as the US.

In return for Pakistan's renewed push for Afghan peace, Washington has agreed to accommodate Islamabad's concerns that include unchecked presence of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliates across the border. After months of persuasion and negotiations, the United States on Friday announced head money on the fugitive TTP leader and two other anti-Pakistan terrorists.

The State Department is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on TTP leader Maulana Fazlullah, and up to $3 million each for information on Abdul Wali and Mangal Bagh.

While announcing the reward, the US said each of these individuals is believed to have committed, or to pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of the United States and its nationals. "In addition to opposing the Pakistani military, one of TTP's stated goals is the expulsion of coalition troops from Afghanistan.

The group has demonstrated a close alliance with al Qaeda, and, since 2008, has also repeatedly publicly threatened to attack the US homeland," the State Department further said. The US decision is part of a broader understanding already reached between Islamabad and Washington to rescue their faltering alliance. Officials, however, made it clear that a lot still needs to be done and that is why both sides are not sharing full details in public yet. UNi