Pak: 28 died, 22 injured as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan's Washuk

The accident, attributed to a burst tyre, saw the bus crash into a hill before falling into the ravine. Rescue efforts were delayed due to the remote location, but the injured were taken to Basima Civil Hospital and other facilities.

Balochistan [Pakistan]: A passenger bus heading from Turbat to Quetta fell into a ravine in Balochistan's Washuk district, killing at least 28 people and injuring 22 others, including women and children, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Basima, a town in Washuk district, Ismail Mengal told Dawn that the accident occurred when a tyre of the vehicle got burst, which led to it crashing into a hill and then plunging into a ravine.

"Three women and three children were also among the deceased," he added.

He also noted that the bus, which had 45 to 50 passengers on board and was travelling from Turbat to Quetta overnight, met with the accident at around 5 in the morning, as per Dawn.

Six passengers died on the spot, while some of the injured were in critical condition, with officials fearing the death toll could rise. The injured were taken to the Basima Civil Hospital, where 22 more people succumbed to their injuries, Dawn reported.

Nine of the injured were in critical condition and transferred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Khuzdar.

The Pakistan Army was requested to airlift four other passengers in critical condition to Quetta via helicopter to be admitted in the trauma centre, it said.

The remaining 17 are being administered medical treatment in local Washuk hospitals.

Due to the remote location and poor mobile network coverage, there were delays in alerting rescue teams. However, assistance was dispatched as soon as the news was received.

Assistant Commissioner Mengal stated that most of the deceased have not been identified yet but Gwadar administration/officials are being approached for that purpose.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the incident, praying for the departed souls, The News International reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also expressed deep regret and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed officials to ensure the injured received the best medical care and prayed for their swift recovery.

National Party President Abdul Malik Baloch also expressed his sorrow, describing the incident as tragic and painful, adding that thousands of lives have been tragically lost due to speeding buses and narrow roads.

Like CM Bugti, he also ensured that the injured were provided with the best treatment. He also noted that there is an urgent need to construct two-way roads in Balochistan and that the government should make appropriate changes to the budget.

—ANI