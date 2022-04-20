Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Nowshera, India retaliates

Jammu: Pakistan troops on Saturday morning yet again violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman here said that at about 1115 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri.

Indian Army retaliating befittingly, he added and said that no injury or damage has been reported so far.

Earlier on Friday night, Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked in Poonch.

Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district.

