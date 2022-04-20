Pak to promote tourism to generate revenue, address unemployment: PM

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government was promoting tourism sector to generate revenue and address the country's unemployment issue.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism on Thursday, Khan said that the government wants to promote the country's soft image for which tapping the potential of the tourism sector is very important, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistan has different climatic zones and numerous untapped tourist spots which can be promoted and projected to the world, the premier said, adding that his government is focused on eco-tourism to ensure environmental conservation while managing tourist spots.

Khan said he would provide all possible facilitation to the provincial governments to develop and promote the tourism sector in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said that substantial work is being done for development of tourism and in this regard geo-mapping of all existing and potential tourism sites are underway.

The official also presented Tourism Development Plan 2020-21 including human resource capacity building, preparation of master plan for 40 sites, seven theme parks, development of 60 new sites, National Standards and Certification for quality services to tourists and 30 international standard feasibilities, the statement added.

Khan and his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) have put promotion of tourism sector as one of the major goals for the economic uplift of the country.

