Pak to get help from China in improving agriculture sector: Imran

Islamabad: The Pakistani government is collaborating with China in learning agricultural techniques under CPEC to enhance yield of crops, modernisation of irrigation system and value addition, Xinhua news agency quoted Khan as saying at an event on Friday.

"The production of crops and dairy products in China is far more than that of Pakistan due to their advanced research and technology," the Prime Minister said.

He added that his government is taking revolutionary steps to uplift agro-based industries of the country to ensure sustainable development and prosperity, and China is willing to help Pakistan in this regard.

Agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistani economy, and cooperation with China could turn a new page in agricultural modernization and will be a destiny changer for the people of Pakistan, he said.

On Tuesday, China and Pakistan launched an online platform to collect and display information and achievements of agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries, aiming at enhancing bilateral cooperation under CPEC in the two sectors.

—IANS