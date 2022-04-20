    Menu
    Pak soldier killed in firing along Afghan border

    April20/ 2022

    Islamabad: A Pakistani soldier was killed in cross-border firing from the Afghan side in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, officials said.

    An army statement said that terrorists carried out a firing raid from the Afghan side of the bilateral border on a security forces' post in Bajaur district, Xinhua news agency reported.

    Pakistani security officials have long been saying that militants have crossed border into Afghanistan as a result of major operations in the country's tribal regions.

    The Pakistani militants routinely attack the border posts from the Afghan side.

    Pakistan and Afghanistan have a nearly 2,600-km border, mostly porous. Pakistan is fencing the border with Afghanistan to block the movement of the militants.

    —IANS

